By tomorrow, 237 sites to be closed across the UK by Lloyds Pharmacy.

Lloyds Pharmacy, which has branches in Sainsbury’s supermarkets across the UK, has announced the closure of its 237 branches by June 13, putting more than 2,000 jobs at risk. This move comes after the chemist’s plans to shut down hundreds of stores by the end of the year were advanced. The company cited changing market conditions as the reason behind the closures. Lloyds Pharmacy is the UK’s second-largest pharmacy and the affected branches are located in cities such as Newport, Derby, and Gloucester.

A spokesperson from LloydsPharmacy stated that the withdrawal of pharmacy services from Sainsbury’s stores will be completed by June 13, 2023. The company has committed itself to helping patients find alternative provision and has informed them of when services from their specific pharmacy will end so that they can transfer their nominations accordingly.

The full list of Lloyds Pharmacy sites closing in June can be found on the lloydspharmacy.com website. Dr Leyla Hannback, CEO of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, expressed regret at the closure of all 237 branches and lamented the underfunding that has led to many pharmacies shutting down. Customers can verify the list of closed branches via the lloydspharmacy.com website. Express.co.uk has contacted Lloyds Pharmacy for comment.

With this announcement, it is essential to ensure that you have the information you need to access your prescriptions from alternative sources. The closure of these Lloyds Pharmacy branches will have an impact on the community’s ability to receive the care and medication that they require. Therefore, it is crucial to connect with other nearby pharmacies to continue to receive the medication you need from a provider that you trust.





