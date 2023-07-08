California Car Dealer Executive Builds Clubhouse Chat for Retail Tips

Alex Flores, the owner of Bravo Auto Group in Texas, boasts an extensive experience of almost three decades in the auto retail industry. With each episode, he gains valuable knowledge that he shares with his managers and employees in the used-vehicle department, emphasizing the importance of continuous learning.

“To thrive in this business, one must master the art of acquisition and inventory management,” asserts Flores. “Now, more than ever, it is crucial for everyone to pay attention and comprehend the mechanics of the used-car world.”

Recognizing the need for improvement, Bravo implemented suggestions from group members to enhance their used-vehicle pricing strategy. By adjusting their pricing based on market supply rather than solely focusing on desired profit, Bravo addressed the issue of aging vehicles in their lot, effectively avoiding losses in auctions.

Flores highlights the significance of this shift, stating, “It has made a remarkable difference—a complete game-changer for us.”

Drawing inspiration from Hansel’s innovative approach, a dealer from Buffalo, N.Y., established a buy center and successfully acquired 50 cars within the first month. This accomplishment served as tangible evidence for Hansel’s team, reinforcing their confidence in the direction they were headed.

Long, a member of Hansel Auto Group, further explains the benefits of these collaborative sessions: “I can gather information from highly knowledgeable individuals, all in one room, enabling me to ask questions, gain insights, and broaden my perspectives. It’s one of the best discoveries I’ve made in my career.”

Hansel Auto Group, consisting of eight dealerships, achieved impressive sales figures of 6,500 new vehicles and 4,500 used vehicles last year. These accomplishments were a result of incorporating effective strategies based on conversations with industry peers nationwide.