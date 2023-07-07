California Science Center Initiates Elaborate Procedure to Exhibit Space Shuttle Endeavour in Vertical Position

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

The California Science Center has announced the start of the process to display the retired space shuttle Endeavour in the vertical launch position. This complex undertaking will begin in July at the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center in Los Angeles.



The first step, called “Go for Stack,” will involve installing the bottom portion of the solid rocket boosters known as aft skirts. The booster segments, external tank, and then Endeavour will be stacked on top of the aft skirts.

The display will portray the 20-story tall Endeavour as if it were on a launch pad, awaiting a mission.

Endeavour was built to replace the Challenger and completed 25 missions between 1992 and 2011.

After the retirement of NASA’s shuttles, Endeavour was transported to California atop a special Boeing 747 shuttle carrier, attracting crowds as it flew over various space program-related sites in the state. It was then carefully transported through narrow city streets to the California Science Center.

Last year, on the 11th anniversary of its final return from space, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Air and Space Center.

The California Science Center stated that the process of stacking the shuttle components is unprecedented outside of a NASA facility.

On December 31, Endeavour, which has been displayed horizontally for years, will be moved across the Exposition Park and connected to the external tank with the help of a crane. The construction of the Air and Space Center will be completed with the full shuttle stack in place.

The center has raised $320 million of its $400 million goal for the project.

Exposition Park is situated between the University of Southern California and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

