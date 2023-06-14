Call for Gillon McLachlan to resign due to tackling, James Sicily, and Rhyan Mansell tribunal decision confusion.

The Australian Football League (AFL) has come under criticism for its failure to effectively communicate with clubs regarding the rules around a legal tackle. Essendon legend Matthew Lloyd has called on the AFL’s CEO, Gillon McLachlan, to step down and allow Andrew Dillon, who has already been appointed as his successor, to take over. Lloyd believes that McLachlan’s presence has led to greater confusion surrounding the issue.

Lloyd stated, “It’s been going on for too long. No one knows whether they’re coming or going. He’s got to go now. Andrew Dillon has to come in and be the boss. Who tells us the decisions? That’s the problem. We don’t have a leader.”

Lloyd’s comments were echoed by Geelong great Jimmy Bartel and former Collingwood president Eddie McGuire, who both called for better communication from the AFL. Bartel commented, “The reason why you have confusion is a lack of communication. Get out to the clubs because you’re there to serve the clubs.” McGuire added, “We’ve just got to step into it and forget about the PR, just do it.”

If the AFL wants to avoid further confusion and criticism, it needs to improve its communication with clubs and ensure that clear and concise rules are implemented and enforced. It’s time for the league to step up and be the leader that the teams and fans deserve.

