Camilla, the queen, plans to emulate Queen Elizabeth’s fashion selection to make a statement at Ascot.

Former royal butler, Grant Harrold, sheds light on the intricate planning behind Queen Camilla’s outfit and fashion etiquette for Royal Ascot. According to the spokesperson for Slingo, there will be a team of advisors dedicated to curating an impeccable wardrobe for the new Queen.

As with all Royal events, outfits are planned months in advance and Grant speculates that Camilla’s wardrobe for the entire week will be pre-planned. The King traditionally wears the same, a grey or midnight blue morning suit, but it’s possible that the new Queen will wear a mix of new and reused outfits.

Taking inspiration from the late Queen Elizabeth’s fashion at Ascot, Grant notes that brighter colours were often selected to help her stand out. He predicts that Camilla might adopt this trend and plans to make a statement with a bold outfit and hat like the Queen Mother. The eyes of the public will be on Camilla and Charles during the event, and it will be interesting to see how they act and behave, especially if they win.

Grant stresses that dress codes are strictly enforced at Royal Ascot, with different enclosures meaning different attire is required. Dressing incorrectly can lead to refusal of entry, and fashion faux-pas can break Royal protocol. Ladies should wear a day dress and a nice jacket, but this can vary year on year.

With their heightened popularity since the coronation, all eyes will be on Charles and Camilla, making Royal Ascot an exciting event to watch.





