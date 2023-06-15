Camo-Clad Tesla Cybertruck Sighted in California

The latest sighting of the Tesla Cybertruck sporting a black-and-white camo design has left many to wonder if it’s functional camouflage or an early preview of the final design. Tesla announced back in 2019 that the Cybertruck would come with an assortment of color options possibly in the form of a wrap, and this could be one of them. Regardless of the design, the Cybertruck’s arrival has been highly anticipated after various production delays, with the final release date currently set for this year.

With lofty promises from CEO Elon Musk, this all-electric pickup truck is set to soar, with rear-wheel and all-wheel models expected to reach a speed of at least 110 mph, and battery range between 250 and 620 miles. The Cybertruck’s design will feature 100 cubic feet of storage space, a 6.5-foot-long cargo area, and 16 inches of ground clearance. If all goes according to plan, the light-duty truck market could see a significant shift towards electric vehicles.

The excitement for the Cybertruck has been marred by repeated delays in production, causing doubts in some enthusiasts’ minds about whether it will live up to its potential. Despite this, the Cybertruck could still prove to be a smash hit if it delivers on all its promises. Whether it is camouflaged or not, the Cybertruck is one step closer to becoming a reality and seen on the streets by the end of the year. So get ready, the electric pickup revolution may just be around the corner.