Can Buy Now Pay Later be a Safer Option than Using a Credit Card for Borrowing? | Personal Finance | Finance

As new methods of payment continue to evolve, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) financing is growing in popularity across age groups, not just among younger consumers. Providers such as Klarna and Clearpay offer convenient access to credit that allows customers to purchase items and pay for them over a typical three-month period.

The good news is, if you clear your borrowing in full and on time, you won’t be charged any interest. BNPL financing is also relatively easy to obtain, with a much simpler application process than traditional credit cards. However, it is essential to understand and assess the potential risks of overspending.

According to Rajan Lakhani, a money expert at Plum, if payments are made on time, BNPL shouldn’t cost anything more than the original purchase price. Additionally, the interest-free period is generally longer than that of credit cards, which typically allow 55 days for repayment.

BNPL lenders are also generally more generous, as they earn commission from retailers for increasing sales, in addition to interest fees. Unlike credit cards, they don’t typically conduct hard credit checks, which allows easier access to financing for those with past credit issues.

Penalties are in place for missed BNPL payments, but these are often capped. As it’s designed for small purchases, this offers a safer alternative to credit cards, where debts can escalate to thousands of pounds.

If you do miss a BNPL payment, there is no negative impact on your credit score, although providers are signing up with major credit agencies to change this. BNPL specialists, such as Klarna, argue their products provide consumers with a healthier option to traditional credit cards, as their credit products are repaid on specific schedules, rather than being rolled over indefinitely.

To help avoid falling into debt, Klarna sends multiple reminders for payments with the first loan being a small amount. The average outstanding balance on BNPL is £75 compared to £1,152 for credit cards, further reducing the risk of debt.

While the simplicity of BNPL financing is enticing, Laura Suter, the head of personal finance at AJ Bell, advises caution. Multiple payment dates for different purchases could result in late or missed payments, potentially leading to higher fees.

As BNPL is not authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority, credit card purchases offer additional protection to consumers, such as coverage under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act. Credit cards may also include rewards programmes or cashback incentives.

Overall, BNPL is a simpler and more convenient option for obtaining credit, with fewer requirements for approval. However, it’s essential to fully understand the risks and weigh the advantages and disadvantages of all financing options before making a final decision.





Reference