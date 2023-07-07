Can coconut oil benefit your skin? Exploring its efficacy for your face, acne, and daily application

Coconut oil: Debunking the ‘pure poison’ label

Coconut oil has gained significant attention as a trendy health food, but nutrition experts argue that the evidence supporting these claims is scarce. In a world filled with beauty products and wellness practices advertised on social media, skincare holds a special place. People often find themselves grappling with concerns about dry skin, chronic conditions, and aging skin, while navigating through misleading advertising campaigns and expensive products that may not deliver the desired results. However, amidst this chaos, natural remedies can prove advantageous. With its remarkable antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties, coconut oil emerges as a top choice for skincare, provided it is used correctly.

Understanding coconut oil for skincare

Coconut oil is derived from fresh or dried coconut meat, commonly known as copra. This plant-based fat comes in two versions: refined and unrefined. Unrefined coconut oil, also referred to as virgin coconut oil, undergoes minimal processing after extraction. On the other hand, refined coconut oil undergoes additional processing to achieve a deodorized, neutralized, and bleached appearance, resembling white, flaky butter. While refined coconut oil is suitable for cooking, dermatologists and experts recommend using unrefined coconut oil for skincare due to its superior qualities as a moisturizer. Both versions, however, contain enough fatty acids to be effective moisturizers. Although scientific evidence supporting coconut oil’s health benefits through oral consumption is limited, topical coconut oil has been extensively studied.

Is coconut oil beneficial for the skin?

Research supports the application of coconut oil on the skin for various health benefits. It has been found to reduce signs of aging, such as dark spots, while providing relief for mild skin lesions and scratches. Additionally, coconut oil aids healing by enhancing antioxidant and collagen levels in the body. According to Perri Halperin, MS, RD, clinical nutrition coordinator at Mount Sinai Health System, studies indicate that coconut oil prevents moisture loss and protects the skin from external chemicals and allergens. These benefits are significant considering that our skin, being the largest and most diverse organ, plays a crucial role in overall health. Skin conditions can affect mental health and even worsen chronic skin diseases like atopic dermatitis or eczema, which virgin coconut oil has shown to help with. Dr. Uma Naidoo, director of nutritional and lifestyle psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital, supports the anti-inflammatory benefits of coconut oil and suggests that it can also soothe and lubricate the skin, aiding in the treatment of various skin disorders.

While coconut oil creates a protective barrier against environmental irritants and harmful microorganisms, it is important to note that it does not offer sufficient sun protection. Contrary to popular belief, coconut oil only has an SPF of 1, which is inadequate for shielding against UV rays. Therefore, it is essential to use sunscreen in conjunction with coconut oil to ensure comprehensive protection from the sun’s harmful effects.

Is coconut oil suitable for all skin types?

Although coconut oil offers hydration and benefits to many skin types, it may not be suitable for everyone. Some individuals may react negatively to coconut oil, and those with allergies should avoid its use altogether. Experts advise starting with a small amount and observing how the body reacts before applying it to larger areas. It is worth noting that coconut oil is not water-based, so it shouldn’t be applied all over the body. For instance, Tara Schmidt, lead registered dietitian for the Mayo Clinic Diet, advises against using coconut oil on the face, especially for individuals prone to acne, as it can potentially clog pores.

Coconut oil, despite being labeled as ‘pure poison’ by some, presents a range of benefits for skincare when used correctly. As with any product, it is essential to understand our skin’s unique needs and preferences before incorporating it into our routine. With its natural properties, coconut oil can be a valuable addition to an individual’s skincare arsenal.

Source: USA TODAY





