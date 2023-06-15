Canada puts ties with China-led AIIB on hold and investigates claims of Communist control

Canada has halted all government-led activities at the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) while it investigates allegations that the bank is dominated by the Chinese Communist Party. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has not ruled out the possibility that Canada could pull out of the bank since some reports claim the AIIB is being used as a tool by Beijing to export authoritarianism throughout the Pacific. Freeland’s decision marks a further deterioration in bilateral relations, with frosty ties persisting between the two nations for the last five years. Earlier this week, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police began investigating allegations of Chinese interference in Canadian affairs.





