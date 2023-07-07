Canberra Raiders Playful Stunt: Jordan Rapana Try Reminds Fans of Jonny Bairstow Stumping – NRL News 2023

Canberra had a fantastic start on Friday night, and they celebrated in a comical manner.

The Raiders decided to mock English cricketer Jonny Bairstow after he was stumped by Alex Carey in controversial circumstances during the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

Jordan Rapana easily scored the first try for Canberra, running past the Dragons defense on the short side, which rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns described as “extremely weak”.

READ MORE: Legend’s statement after Marsh’s incredible Ashes century

READ MORE: Martial family’s excitement in Bali over Ashes heroics

READ MORE: Bennett adds to Tigers’ difficulties in search for top players

About six Raiders players came together to celebrate as part of the Try July campaign, which raises funds for the recovery efforts of Nathan Stapleton and Daniel Anderson.

Englishman Elliott Whitehead played the role of Bairstow while Rapana played the bowler.

Bairstow surprised by Carey’s actions

Hooker Zac Woolford acted as Alex Carey and stumped Whitehead at the corner post.

Stream the NRL premiership 2023 live and free on 9Now

If the ball had been bowled in a cricket game, however, it might not have been legal.

“Well, that’s a no ball, that’s a beamer, that’s what Shaun Tait did to Joey in the T20,” commentator Mat Thompson said on Nine’s coverage.

To receive daily updates on breaking news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter by clicking here!

The Mole’s round 18 team of the week: Dearden rockets himself into Maroons’ squad with ‘best’ performance

﻿