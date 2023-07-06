Canton, Miss. Plant Readies Itself to Manufacture Nissan EVs

Transforming the factory into a hub for battery vehicles is a highly intricate undertaking.

Nissan will need to expand the physical space of the facility to accommodate the assembly of battery packs and other vital components.

“In order to reduce CO2 emissions in the supply chain, we will strive for increased localization,” stated Johnson.

To imbue our vehicles with unmatched aesthetics, we will introduce innovative technologies like laser brazing in our body shop. Additionally, we plan to enhance our onsite presses to be fully capable of working with aluminum materials,” added Johnson.

Instead of tearing everything down and starting from scratch, the assembly line will require careful modifications.

The most significant alterations will be made to the trim and chassis sections, where Nissan intends to utilize the simultaneous underbody mounting system to connect the chassis with the battery powertrain.

With the introduction of new vehicle platforms, automation will play a more prominent role. Currently, approximately 20 percent of trim and chassis work on the electric vehicle (EV) line is automated, compared to just 6 to 10 percent on the combustion engine line,” Nissan disclosed.

However, the integration of robots will not come at the expense of human jobs. The creation of new roles in battery pack assembly and other production areas will offset any positions lost to automation in trim and chassis.

“Our aim is to retain and enhance the existing workforce’s skills,” explained Johnson. “While there may be some movement, the overall headcount will remain relatively stable.”

The challenge lies in seamlessly integrating EV production without disrupting the current output.

“Whenever we introduce new technology, the material and process flow will inherently differ from the past,” acknowledged Johnson. “We must work alongside our current operations and processes to ensure a smooth continuation of production while preparing for the future.”

Johnson emphasized the imperative of prioritizing the EV line to his team.

“In the final months of a particular vehicle or project’s life, it is acceptable for some aspects to be less than optimal to guarantee that we fully optimize for the beginning of the next stage,” he asserted. “We cannot sacrifice the future while solely focusing on today.”