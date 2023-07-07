Capcom Contemplates Fresh Mega Man Games, Open to New Concepts

Mega Man, a beloved franchise in the world of video games, has a rich and lengthy history. Capcom, the publisher of the series, recognizes the significance of Mega Man and its dedicated fan base. However, the departure of series designer Keiji Inafune has resulted in limited appearances by Mega Man in recent years. The Blue Bomber’s last appearance in a mainline game was in 2018, and Mega Man X’s last major console outing dates back to 2005.

But Mega Man enthusiasts need not lose hope. Capcom has revealed that it is actively contemplating the future of the series, including the possibility of reviving older favorites such as Sengoku Basara and Onimusha. The development of new entries, however, is contingent upon various factors such as the creation of a compelling concept, innovative gameplay ideas, and more.

Capcom’s announcement comes on the heels of the successful release of Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, which has sold over 1 million units since its launch in April. Additionally, the company showcased Mega Man X Dive Offline during the recent Capcom Showcase, with plans to release it on Steam, iOS, and Android platforms.

Mega Man’s impressive legacy traces back to the NES era, where it played a significant role in establishing Capcom as a prominent player in the industry. Over the years, Capcom has released numerous entries in the series and an array of spin-offs, leading some to argue that there may have been an excess of Mega Man games.

In 2010, Inafune left Capcom, resulting in the cancellation of several projects, including the highly anticipated Mega Man Legends 3. Since then, Mega Man has mostly made appearances in retro collections and mobile titles, with the exception of the relatively well-received Mega Man 11. As for Inafune, his attempt to capture the essence of Mega Man with Mighty No. 9 was famously unsuccessful.

In the meantime, Capcom is preparing to launch Exoprimal, an exciting multiplayer game that showcases humans battling dinosaurs while wearing exosuits. The release date for Exoprimal is set for July 14.

