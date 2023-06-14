Car brand will determine incentives in 2023.

According to recent data, U.S. vehicle buyers paid, on average, less than sticker price in May. This trend has been consistent since January, with the average price paid for a new car in May being less than $410 below sticker price. This is a significant contrast to May 2022, when new vehicle buyers paid an average of $637 more than the sticker price.

The lower prices in May were a result of increased inventory, fleet deliveries, and greater incentives for buyers. New-vehicle sales rose 22% from the previous year due to these factors, according to Kelley Blue Book.

“The modest new-vehicle price increase in May was offset by increased incentives, so many buyers were able to find deals below sticker,” said Rebecca Rydzewski, Research Manager of Economic and Industry Insights at Cox Automotive.

The average price paid for a non-luxury vehicle in May was $44,960, up $158 from April. Ford and Kia had the highest non-luxury transaction prices, selling at more than 3% over the sticker price. Meanwhile, luxury car buyers paid an average of $64,396 in May, up $239 from April. Luxury cars also had the highest incentives, equaling 7.7% of transaction prices.

Despite the generous incentives provided to buyers, some dealerships such as Pacific BMW in Glendale, California, still struggle to keep up with inventory demands. Sales Director Sevak Adamyan said that his dealership has seen a significant decline in inventory, with only 70 cars in stock compared to 600 previously. Adamyan stated that unless inventory improves, incentives may not be forthcoming.

Kelley Blue Book noted that strong luxury vehicle sales have had a significant impact on overall elevated new-vehicle prices. Luxury cars accounted for 18.4% of total sales in May, down from February, when they accounted for 19.5% of total monthly sales.