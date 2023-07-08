Car dealerships cautiously explore the possibilities of ChatGPT

Dealerships are currently exploring the potential of ChatGPT, but many technology providers anticipate rapid adoption.

According to Horwitz, “[ChatGPT is] expected to completely automate a significant portion of the car-buying process within one to one and a half years.”

TruVideo, a company that develops messaging, video, and AI platforms for dealerships, integrated ChatGPT into its communications software. CEO Joe Shaker announced that the updated technology began rolling out in April.

Shaker, who also owns Shaker Auto Group in New England, mentioned that ChatGPT enables their platform to effectively engage with customers and provide assistance.

He went on to say that the initial rollout of the enhanced ChatGPT received positive feedback from 200 dealerships.

Shaker anticipates wider adoption of ChatGPT by the end of 2023, as it becomes an integral part of dealership systems. According to him, the technology will have an impact on every department.

Shaker remarked, “It will be incredible…many people won’t even realize they’re using ChatGPT.”

While Shaker agreed with this prediction, VanDyke cautioned that incorporating ChatGPT into dealerships could be complex and may encounter challenges along the way.

VanDyke added, “It’s an exciting and rapidly advancing time, but vendors need expertise to apply ChatGPT effectively. You can’t simply plug it into your chat tool. We are actively researching companies that intelligently program the underlying tech to work seamlessly with their systems.”

Although VanDyke did not mention specific companies, he acknowledged instances where attempts to implement ChatGPT for dealerships or automakers accidentally resulted in promoting competitors.

He stated, “It’s an iterative process. There are already successful products in the market, but many others are rushing to enter the space and figure it out.”

In a follow-up email to Automotive News, Shaker expressed similar thoughts, stating that as the use of ChatGPT gains momentum, its versatility becomes evident. However, he also acknowledged the tool’s limitations, particularly in meeting the unique demands of certain industries.

Shaker emphasized that the auto industry, in particular, requires precise and up-to-date information about the latest vehicles. Due to ChatGPT’s limitations in these areas, custom training, prompt engineering, and integration of other AI models are necessary to fulfill the industry’s specific needs.