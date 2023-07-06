Cardi B and Offset Flaunt Their Style at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Ethereal Beauty Unveiled at Dior in Paris

Celebrities such as Natalie Portman, Alexandra Daddario, Léa Seydoux, and Rosamund Pike graced the front row at Dior’s latest show during Paris Fashion Week. (July 4)AP

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week has once again captivated the world with its dazzling display of sleek and elaborate looks. Emma Thompson stunned the crowd in a striking hot pink ensemble at the Giorgio Armani show, while Michelle Yeoh radiated in a radiant yellow dress at Balenciaga.

However, it is Cardi B and her husband Offset who have stolen the show, effortlessly capturing everyone’s attention as they arrived at the Balenciaga runway in matching all-black ensembles amidst cheating rumors. Cardi B continued to captivate at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show on July 3, donning a show-stopping black feather coat over a sleek black bodycon dress.

Not one to shy away from grandeur, the “WAP” rapper also graced the event with a regal look, adorning an intricate gold headpiece and an elegant tweed suit and dress.

In another front row spectacle, Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo were spotted at the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show on July 4. Sweeney exuded elegance in a slinky black dress paired with bold red lipstick, while Centineo showcased his iconic heartthrob charm.

The Chanel Haute Couture show on July 4 was brimming with star power, featuring rapper Kendrick Lamar and actress Lupita Nyong’o. The duo posed for photos together donning stylish dark sunglasses.

Fresh from her triumphant Oscar win for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Michelle Yeoh made a stylish appearance at the Balenciaga show on July 5, donning a stunning plunging pale yellow dress.

Model Heidi Klum opted for a chic color block look at Jean Paul Gaultier’s show on July 5. She paired a blue bikini-like piece with a striking black gown.

Actress Kate Hudson, known for her role in “Bride Wars,” enjoyed the sights of Paris with her musician fiancé Danny Fujikawa. The couple attended the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture show on July 4 and explored the city together, as documented in a heartwarming Instagram post.

Emma Thompson, renowned for her roles in “Matilda” and “Saving Mr. Banks,” showcased her vibrant personality in a hot-pink suit at Giorgio Armani’s July 4 show, complemented by dazzling pink round sunglasses.

Singer Camila Cabello stole the show at the Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture show on July 4, striking a pose on a staircase adorned with flowers. She wore a captivating white dress with a dramatic train, pairing it with golden heels and accents.

Fashion icon Anna Wintour, with her signature bob and sleek sunglasses, exuded elegance in a summery blue ensemble at Balenciaga on July 5.

Lastly, Natalie Portman, known for her role in “Black Swan,” opted for a delicate pastel dress at Christian Dior’s July 3 show, radiating beauty in shades of pink.

In conclusion, the ethereal beauty showcased at Dior in Paris during Fashion Week left a lasting impression, with celebrities and fashion enthusiasts alike basking in the grandeur of these stunning displays.





