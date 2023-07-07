Carey and Cummins Experience X-rated Headingley Welcome from Passionate England Fans

If Alex Carey had anticipated a warm welcome at Headingley on Thursday following the controversial stumping incident at Lord’s, he was in for a surprise. As the Australian wicketkeeper stepped onto Jonny Bairstow’s home ground, the Western Terrace, which had been eagerly awaiting his arrival at the various bars behind the infamous stand for five hours, passed their judgment.

And it was not a favorable one. A passionate chorus of “W***er, w***er, w***er” filled the air, along with the chant “Same old Aussies always cheating,” which gained momentum even before Carey had settled into his position. Then, with great enthusiasm, the crowd exclaimed “Stand up if you hate Carey.” The invitation quickly spread throughout the stadium until it seemed that the majority of the sold-out first-day crowd were on their feet. Messing with Yorkshire’s beloved Jonny Bairstow in such a deceitful manner was not something the Yorkshire folk would tolerate silently. It simply wasn’t cricket, but then again, Carey’s actions in the Second Test were equally questionable to many. The outpouring of anger since then had created a tense atmosphere at Headingley on the first day of the match. However, it took some time for this tension to fully manifest. Surprisingly, the old battleground had a rather calm ambiance for the initial part of the day.

This was the Ashes, the most anticipated sporting event of the summer, and the spectators were content just to be present. There was enough action happening on the field to captivate anyone’s attention. Mark Wood unleashing thunderous 95mph deliveries, Mitchell Marsh exhibiting his Ozball skills, and numerous catches being taken and dropped – it was an intense and gripping spectacle. During brief lulls in play, the crowd found amusement in pint glass towers or inflatable volleyballs. Zak Crawley received a playful boo when he accidentally stepped on an escaped balloon that had blown into the England slip cordon. However, for the most part, the Western Terrace remained quiet. Then came Carey’s arrival. Alongside the hostility, there was a hint of humor as well. “Shoes off if you hate Carey” provided a comical variation on the theme. However, after the tea break, as England swiftly dismantled Australia’s lower order, Headingley turned into a distinctly hostile environment. When the unyielding Australian captain Pat Cummins entered the field to bat, he too faced an unflattering reception. For two balls, Cummins and Carey formed a tempting target for the Australian baiters until Wood’s lightning pace trapped Cummins LBW, causing the entire stadium to erupt with a deafening appeal.

As Cummins trudged back to the pavilion, he was met with boos and gestures pointing him towards the exit. This left Carey to fend for himself and try to salvage the tail-end of the Australian innings. However, facing an unstoppable Wood proved to be a formidable task. When Carey was struck on the head by a rapid bouncer, very little sympathy was shown from the surrounding crowd. On the next ball, he skied a catch to the deep, resulting in guttural cheers from the Headingley crowd. The send-off was predictably poisonous, an integral part of the Ashes pantomime. Carey and Cummins undoubtedly expected this reaction, but it left no doubt as to how the spectators felt about the Lord’s incident. When it was Bairstow’s turn to bat in England’s reply, he dramatized his actions by sarcastically grounding his bat in his crease between deliveries. The Terrace embraced his theatrics with great enthusiasm. There will undoubtedly be more of the same when he resumes his innings, as well as for Australia’s notorious protagonists.





