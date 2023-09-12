Caroline Wilson confirms tension and blow up between Melbourne’s Angus Brayshaw and Collingwood’s Brayden Maynard after incident, AFL House in tatters, MRO Michael Christian, AFL Finals, AFL Tribunal

Caroline Wilson has revealed Melbourne is “filthy” and “disgusted” at Collingwood’s Brayden Maynard and the club after his contact to Demon Angus Brayshaw in the qualifying final on Thursday night at the MCG.

But it’s not just the Demons who are ropable, with Wilson also revealing another falling out, this one at AFL House, with match review officer Michael Christian threatening to quit his job﻿ over the incident.

It comes as Maynard heads to the tribunal on Tuesday night after his hit on ﻿Melbourne’s Brayshaw was deemed careless conduct, severe impact and high contact.

“Melbourne are absolutely filthy at this, they’re disgusted at some of the excuses that are coming out of Collingwood’s mouths and some of the commentators’ mouths, that the player should get off,” Wilson said on Nine’s Footy Classified on Monday night.

Brayshaw’s teammates were also allegedly left angered by Maynard’s visit to the injured Demon’s house after the incident.

Maynard reportedly took flowers and wine to Brayshaw’s place, but the meeting was “tense”, with several other teammates already in attendance.

“The reason he was let in to the house, I think is because Max Gawn and Christian Petracca happened to be there,” Wilson said.

Brayden Maynard is in hot water for this clash with Demon Angus Brayshaw. (Twitter)

“Max Gawn let him in, it was pretty tense. I’m not sure the flowers made it to a vase.

“I think Brayden Maynard also contacted Angus Brayshaw’s mother, Deb. Don’t think that conversation went very well at all﻿.”

The tension didn’t stop at the two clubs, with Wilson reporting a falling out at AFL House after the Maynard incident.

Christian stuck by his decision that Maynard had “no case to answer”, but the original settlement did not sit right with footy boss Laura Kane, new CEO Andrew Dillon and outgoing CEO Gillon McLachlan.

Melbourne’s Jack Viney confronted Maynard after the clash. (AFL Photos via Getty Images)

“By Friday morning, the view of the match review officer Michael Christian was that there was no … case to answer. There would be no suspension, no weeks and that was going to be the end of it,” Wilson said.

Christian﻿ threatened to quit his role after Maynard’s incident was referred directly to the tribunal, against his wishes.

“My understanding is that the match review officer﻿ (Michael Christian) said that he would have to consider his future at the AFL if this recommendation went through to the tribunal,” Wilson said.

“Michael Christian was adamant that there was no charge to be laid. The AFL, those bosses insisted on sending this one straight to the tribunal and more disputes occurred when the AFL insisted on grading the charge.”

﻿It comes after Christian’s name was not on the Maynard press release from the AFL, with Wilson confirming the MRO requested an AFL boss’ name be put there instead of his.

“The view on the pro-Maynard side is that the AFL is doing this largely because of the optic, because concussion is a big talking point. Angus Brayshaw, let’s face it, wasn’t just concussed, he was knocked unconscious in what I believe was a very poor act and he was unconscious for two minutes,” she said.

Meantime, Maynard’s teammates Mason Cox and Steele Sidebottom spoke out on Monday to defend the 26-year-old’s intensions and character.

As for Brayshaw, Wilson revealed the devastating news that he may not even return if the Demons make it the the last Saturday in September.

“Even if Melbourne win this week, I very much doubt he plays in the preliminary final, he’s even in doubt for the grand final﻿,” Wilson said.

Melbourne face﻿s Carlton in a do-or-die semi-final on Friday night.

Collingwood has the week off, before hosting the winner of the Port Adelaide and GWS Giants clash on Saturday night.