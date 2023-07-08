CASETiFY unveils exclusive collaboration with Neon Genesis Evangelion for iPhones and AirPods

Phone accessory brand CASETiFY has unveiled its latest partnership, a collaboration with the popular anime franchise Neon Genesis Evangelion. The collection features iOS chargers inspired by key elements from the Rebuild of Evangelion movies. Notably, there is an AirPods Pro case and wireless charging dock modeled after Eva Unit 01. The dock has a unique design with a protruding horn, making it more of an ornamental piece to display on your desk rather than carry in your pocket or bag. Two options will be available at launch, one for the original AirPods Pro and the other for AirPods Pro 2, both priced at $122.

In addition to the AirPods Pro accessories, CASETiFY is also releasing two wireless MagSafe chargers for iPhones. The Evangelion Charging Dock resembles the mobile ejection stand from the movies and comes with a removable and magnetic “Umbilical Cable” wireless charger for added convenience. While it seems that the cable cannot be detached from the charging puck, the charging dock can be purchased separately for $52. There is also an Evangelion-branded phone strap available for $52.

CASETiFY’s Evangelion collection will be officially launched on July 20 at 12am PST, with a Priority Access list opening on July 19 at 9PM for fans who want to be the first to purchase. However, there are some unanswered questions about the collection, such as whether the devices support fast charging and if there are plans for similar products for Android users. TechRadar has also compiled a list of the best iPhone 14 cases for 2023 for those looking to protect their smartphones.





Reference