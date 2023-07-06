Catch Up on PSYCHO-PASS Before the New Film with a Recap Video

Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, cyberpunk, Psycho-Pass

Crunchyroll has recently unveiled an informative video recap of the PSYCHO-PASS series, leading up to the highly anticipated release of PSYCHO-PASS: Providence, hitting theaters on July 14th.

Crunchyroll has just released an engaging English Dub video, giving fans a comprehensive rundown of the PSYCHO-PASS franchise, leading up to the thrilling new film, PSYCHO-PASS: Providence. With its theatrical release scheduled for July 14th, this recap video is a must-watch for any fan of the PSYCHO-PASS series.







PSYCHO-PASS revolves around The Sibyl System, an authoritative system that quantifies human personality, dictating every aspect of citizens’ lives. In exchange for Sibyl’s rule, citizens enjoy a harmonious existence. The PSYCHO-PASS refers to the number that represents an individual’s soul, measuring their mental state and potential criminality.

Detectives, armed with Dominators—guns that measure criminal potential—collaborate with enforcers to apprehend latent criminals before they can commit crimes. Inspector Akane Tsunemori and her partner, enforcer Shinya Kogami, question the integrity of a system that claims to maintain a fair and perfect society, potentially tainted by corruption.

The PSYCHO-PASS franchise originated as an original anime project for television in 2012. After a decade, the latest film serves as a bridge between the movie PSYCHO-PASS Sinners of the System Case 3: On the Other Side of Love and Hate and the third season of the PSYCHO-PASS TV series, completing the entire story arc.

In January 2118, Chief Inspector Akane Tsunemori, of the Criminal Investigation Department, receives a report of an incident aboard a foreign vessel—the discovery of Professor Milicia Stronskaya’s lifeless body. The incident can be attributed to the Peacebreakers, a foreign paramilitary organization, and a new external threat targeting the professor’s research papers, known as the “Stronskaya Document.”

Teamed up with Shinya Kogami, a former fugitive from the Criminal Investigation Department, Akane finds herself entangled in a case that quickly surpasses their expectations. The Stronskaya Papers possess the potential to expose a truth capable of shaking Japan’s government and even the revered Sibyl System to its core.

Within this untold story lies the revelation of the missing link.

If you’re a dedicated fan, you can catch up on the previous PSYCHO-PASS television series and films on Crunchyroll.

