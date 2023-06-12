Huw Edwards’ breastfeeding history is not normally a topic of discussion. However, recent research indicates that inadequate breastfeeding can negatively impact a child’s academic performance. Therefore, it is worth examining whether breastfeeding could be a factor in Edwards’ reported disappointment at being rejected by Oxbridge. Even The Times has published an article titled “Breast Boost: It’s increasingly clear that breastfeeding makes for brainy babies” in support of breastfeeding. It claims that more breastfeeding could benefit everyone. Unfortunately, one of the reasons women stop breastfeeding is because of other people’s disgust and public sexualisation of breastfeeding.

Other news sources have also praised the benefits of breastfeeding. However, British women have been resistant to expert advocacy from organizations such as the World Health Organisation and historical figures like Henry Newcome. Additionally, the popularity of breastfeeding among wealthier women complicates attempts to show that it is breastfeeding rather than other factors such as access to a better education that causes the modest improvement in academic results.

While the study has made an attempt to factor in the relevant confounding variables such as socio-economic position and maternal intelligence, it still may be difficult to get an accurate picture of the correlation between breastfeeding and academic achievement. Moreover, the study’s findings may only add to the stress experienced by women who are unable to breastfeed or sustain breastfeeding while working.

In the end, it is up to individual mothers to determine whether or not they wish to breastfeed. While the new research may suggest a slight improvement in academic outcomes, it is not worth sacrificing sleep, work, and shared care if a mother finds breastfeeding to be too difficult for her situation.





