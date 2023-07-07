Celebrate World Chocolate Day with These 7 Tempting Recipes

Whether you’re seeking to add some excitement to an ordinary day or commemorate a special event, chocolates have always been the ideal snack to create moments of sheer happiness. Thankfully, with a whole day dedicated to celebrating our eternal love affair with this delightful treat, there’s no need for any justification to indulge in some mouthwatering sweets. Embrace this Chocolate Day by savoring delicious creations that have brought inspiration and bliss to countless individuals throughout the years. From tempting brownies to timeless sundaes, we’ve got you covered with a range of indulgent recipes. So, grab your mixing bowls and favorite ingredients – it’s time to embark on a delightful culinary adventure!

Smoky Chipotle Brownie Bites made with GALAXY FUSIONS

Ingredients:

1 box (25oz) fudge brownie batter, prepared

2 tbsp TABASCO Chipotle Sauce

¼” chopped GALAXY FUSIONS

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. Add chipotle sauce to the prepared brownie batter.

3. Spray a mini muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray.

4. Fill each cup one quarter of the way with the infused batter.

5. Top with 1¼ teaspoons of chopped GALAXY FUSIONS. Push the chocolate down slightly in the center. Cover each with the remaining batter.

6. Bake for 12-14 minutes. Be careful not to overbake.

7. Remove from the oven and let cool completely.

8. Serve 2 bites per serving.

Chocolate Granola Bars by Chef Sanjyot Kheer

Ingredients:

2 cups rolled oats

½ cup almonds

½ cup cashews

¼ cup walnuts (chopped)

½ cup pumpkin seeds

½ cup sunflower seeds

2 tbsp flax seeds

20 dates

¼ cup dried cranberries

¼ cup dried blueberries

½ cup honey

250 gms dark chocolate (chopped)

1 tbsp coconut oil

Method:

1. Set a pan over medium-high heat and add the rolled oats. Toast the oats, stirring continuously until they turn slightly golden. Transfer them into a large mixing bowl.

2. Set the pan back on the heat and add the chopped almonds, cashews, and walnuts. Toast them until they become golden, then transfer them to the same bowl with the oats.

3. Toast all the seeds in the pan, then transfer them to the mixing bowl along with the oats and nuts.

4. Let all the toasted ingredients cool down completely. In the meantime, add the pitted dates to a mixer grinder jar and grind them into a fine paste.

5. Once the oats mixture cools down, add the dried berries and honey. Mix well.

6. Add the date paste and combine everything using a spatula or your hands.

7. Transfer the mixture into a butter-paper lined baking tray and level it out using a spatula.

8. Use a potato masher to press everything evenly. This step is crucial as pressing the mixture well will prevent the bars from breaking when cut into pieces.

9. Cover the surface with a plastic sheet or clingwrap and move a rolling pin over it to level it out further.

10. Place the tray in the fridge for the bars to set while you melt the chocolate.

11. Place a heatproof bowl over a stockpot with boiling water. Add the chopped dark chocolate and coconut oil, and stir until the chocolate melts.

12. Once the chocolate melts, remove it from the heat. Retrieve the tray from the fridge and pour the melted chocolate over the granola, spreading it out evenly using a spatula.

13. Place it back in the fridge and let it set for 4-5 hours or overnight.

14. Once set, remove from the mold, remove the butter paper, and cut into bars according to your preference.

Your delicious, healthy, and homemade chocolate granola bars are now ready.

Mini Sundaes Made with M&M’s

Sundae One Ingredients:

2 tablespoons M&M’s

1 scoop vanilla ice cream

1 tablespoon strawberry sauce

2 tablespoons whipped cream

1 maraschino cherry

Sundae Two Ingredients:

2 tablespoons M&M’s

1 scoop strawberry ice cream

1 tablespoon chocolate sauce

2 tablespoons whipped cream

1 maraschino cherry

Sundae Three Ingredients:

2 tablespoons M&M’s

1 scoop chocolate ice cream

2 tablespoons hot fudge sauce

1 maraschino cherry

Method:

1. Place a scoop of ice cream into each of three separate cups.

2. Top each ice cream with the indicated sauce and whipped cream, if desired.

3. Add M&M’s Brand Minis Milk Chocolate Candies and a cherry to the top of each sundae.

PB&J Boca Bites made with SNICKERS Bars

Ingredients:

Strawberry Filling:

½ cup SNICKERS Bars, chopped

1 cup strawberry preserves

Peanut Butter Frosting:

1¼ cup vanilla frosting

6 tablespoons peanut butter, no sugar added

4 lb biscuit dough, raw

Assembly for 1 Bite:

1 boca bite, baked and cooled

¼ tablespoon peanut butter frosting

½ teaspoon chocolate sauce, to finish

½ teaspoon SNICKERS Bars, chopped

Method:

Strawberry Filling:

Mix strawberry preserves and chopped SNICKERS Bars. Set aside.

Peanut Butter Frosting:

Combine vanilla frosting and peanut butter. Set aside.

Boca Bite Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350°F and prepare sheet trays with parchment paper lightly sprayed with oil.

Roll the biscuit dough into an ⅛” thick long rectangle and brush with water.

Portion ½ teaspoon dollops of strawberry filling across one edge of the prepared dough and fold over the other half to seal the filling between 2 layers of dough.

Cut out the boca bites with a 1.75″ ring cutter and place on the prepared sheet trays.

Bake for 10 minutes. Remove boca bites and cool completely.

Assembled Bites:

Top each prepared boca bite with peanut butter frosting, followed by a drizzle of chocolate sauce and additional chopped SNICKERS Bars. Serve 2 bites per serving.

Bourbon Biscuit White Chocolate Tarts by Prajit P Kumar, Jr. Sous Chef Bakery, The Ashok

Ingredients:

For the Tarts:

24 Bourbon Biscuits

4 tablespoons melted unsalted butter

For Caramel Sauce:

1½ cups sugar

½ cup water

½ cup heavy cream

½ teaspoon vanilla essence

For Topping White Chocolate Ganache:

½ cup heavy cream

175 grams white chocolate

Method:

1. Pulverize the Bourbon biscuits in a food processor or blender and mix them together with the melted butter in a small bowl. Divide the mixture evenly between 4- 4″ tart pans or 1- 9″ tart pan or pie plate. Press firmly on the bottom and up the sides. Place in the freezer to set.

2. Add sugar and water in a thick-bottomed pan and heat until it turns amber brown. Remove from the heat and add heavy cream and vanilla essence. Stir well to make a caramel sauce. Pour the caramel mixture into the cookie crust and let it set.

3. Place the finely chopped chocolate in a small heatproof bowl. Set it over warm water on low heat (water should not touch the bottom of the bowl). Stir frequently until almost melted. Remove from heat and hot water; stir until smooth, pressing out any lumps with the back of a spoon or rubber spatula.

4. In a small saucepan over low heat, heat cream just until simmering, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and add about two-thirds of the hot cream to the melted white chocolate. Gently stir to incorporate, then beat or whisk until smooth, scraping the bowl as necessary with a rubber spatula. Gradually stir in the remaining cream, ensuring that your chocolate bowl has cooled down to about room temperature.

5. Top the tart shells with white chocolate ganache and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Serve chilled.

Mocha Cremeux recipe by Bombay Cartel

Ingredients:

50g crushed coffee beans

600g heavy cream

450g dark chocolate

20g veg gelatin

Method:

1. Heat the cream with the coffee beans and let it infuse for 30 minutes. Strain.

2. Hydrate the gelatin while the cream is infusing, then add it to the warm coffee-infused cream.

3. Once the gelatin is dissolved, pour it over the chocolate and emulsify with a blender.

4. Pour the mixture into desired molds and allow it to set in the fridge for approximately 4 hours.

Dark Chocolate & Almond Nut Butter Shake recipe by True Fit Gourmet

Ingredients:

15g jaggery or Stevia (as per taste)

40g True Fit Gourmet’s Roasted Almond Butter

20g raw organic cacao powder

140ml milk

3 ice cubes

10g roasted almonds for garnish

Method:

1. Take a spoonful of True Fit Gourmet’s Roasted Almond Butter and add it to the blender.

2. Add the unsweetened organic cacao powder, milk, jaggery or Stevia, and ice cubes.

3. Blend all the ingredients until the texture is smooth and consistent. Pour into a glass, garnish with roasted almonds, and enjoy!

Framboise Chocolate Barks by Shangri-La Eros New Delhi

Ingredients:

For chocolate Mould Ceiling:

500g Valrhona Framboise Inspiration Chocolate

200g raspberry puree

330g water

335g breakfast sugar

7g yellow pectin

For topping garnish:

