Celebrating Their 8th Wedding Anniversary: Reliving 15 Heartwarming Moments of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are celebrating a remarkable milestone today as they mark eight years of their wedded bliss. The power couple exchanged vows on July 7, 2015, and have been blessed with two adorable children, Misha and Zain. Their journey together has been nothing short of inspiring, with numerous ‘couple-goals’ posts flooding social media, showcasing their perfect match. As we join in their anniversary celebrations, let’s take a glimpse into their enchanting fairytale moments through these captivating images.
1/15 Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
6/15
7/15
8/15
9/15
10/15
11/15
12/15
13/15
14/15
15/15
if( typeof skinningExist !== ‘undefined’ && skinningExist == true){
document.getElementById(‘socialsticky’).style.display=”none”;
}
window.fbAsyncInit = function() {
FB.init({
appId : ‘301265226619562’,
session : ”, // don’t refetch the session when PHP already has it
status : true, // check login status
cookie : true, // enable cookies to allow the server to access the session
xfbml : true, // parse XFBML
oauth: true
});
};
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Denial of responsibility! SamacharCentrl is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.