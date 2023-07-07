Celebrity News: Johnny Depp Surprises Fans with Unexpected Reconciliation with Disney

Despite reportedly vowing to never work with Disney again, sources close to Johnny Depp have revealed that he may make a long-awaited comeback. The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise became a multi-billion dollar success with Depp in the lead role. However, Disney cut ties with the actor following his court case with Amber Heard. Back in 2022, the 60-year-old sued his ex-wife for defamation after she accused him of domestic violence. This led to a highly publicized and bitter legal battle. As a result, Disney decided to part ways with Depp, which reportedly made him furious as he believed the studio dropped him without considering Amber’s lies. While Depp’s representatives have denied these claims as inaccurate, there is still a chance that fans may see him back on screen as Jack Sparrow.

An insider told PEOPLE, “Anything is possible; if it’s the right project, he’ll do it.” Although the source did not specifically mention a Pirates of the Caribbean spin-off, according to The New York Times, Disney seems to be opening the door for Depp’s return. Additionally, there is a possibility that he could be recast for a role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Depp was dropped from the series after losing his case against News Group Newspapers, who labeled him a “wife-beater.” The court ruled that the claims were substantially true.

In 2022, Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed to The Times that he was working on two Pirate scripts, one with Margot Robbie and one without. When asked about Depp’s involvement, Jerry stated, “Not at this point,” but added, “the future is yet to be decided.” Despite the uncertainty, fans remain hopeful for Depp’s redemption following the turbulent court case. The actor made an impressive comeback to cinema with the release of Jeanne du Barry. Contradicting Jerry’s statements, a former Disney executive shared their belief that there is a strong demand for Depp’s return. They stated, “There is a huge appetite for rebooting Pirates with Johnny as Captain Jack back on board. “With Jerry Bruckheimer’s success with Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, there is a great opportunity to bring back bankable Hollywood stars in immensely popular franchises.”





