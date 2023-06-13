Celebrity News: Sam Heughan Shares Thoughts on Staying in Touch with Caitriona Balfe Post-Outlander | Showbiz & TV Coverage

The highly anticipated final season of Outlander is set to premiere this year, marking the end of a decade-long journey for the cast. Sam Heughan, who portrays Jamie Fraser on the STARZ fantasy series, recently shared whether he and his on-screen partner Claire Fraser, played by Caitríona Balfe, plan to keep in touch after filming wraps up.

In an interview with Radio Times, Heughan and Balfe opened up about the bittersweet experience of filming their final season together. Balfe admitted feeling “so sad” that the series is coming to an end, while Heughan shared that the show has changed his life. They both expressed their gratitude for being able to share the journey together.

Even as the final season draws to a close, the Outlander story is set to continue through a spin-off series called Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which reportedly centers around Jamie’s parents. Sam Heughan sees the upcoming series as part of their legacy and is excited to see it unfold, though he jokingly hopes that the new cast won’t be as talented as theirs.

While there may be sadness as the cast bids farewell to their characters, there is still much to film and enjoy for fans. The final season of Outlander is set to premiere on June 16th on STARZ, marking the end of an era.





Reference