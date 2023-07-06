Century Pacific’s Sales Surge in 2023, Aspires to Venture into New Markets with Unmeat

The Po family’s Century Pacific Food, the manufacturer of Century Tuna and Argentina corned beef, is optimistic about achieving strong net income and sales growth for the full year, as inflationary pressures are expected to ease in the second half of 2023.

“Despite remaining uncertainties, our management is working towards achieving double-digit growth in our revenue, supported by resilient demand,” said Christopher Po, Executive Chairman of Century Pacific, during the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting.

“As cost pressures ease, we anticipate a mid to high single-digit improvement in our bottom line for the year,” he added.

The company has also increased its cash dividend payout by 11% to P0.40 per share this year, reflecting their commitment to both long-term growth and providing a healthy return to shareholders.

During a later press conference, Po mentioned that the impact of high costs will be mitigated by strong consumer demand and signs of cooling inflation.

Century Pacific also plans to expand its alternative meat brand, Unmeat, by entering new markets. “We are exploring opportunities beyond the United States, where we have already achieved early success,” said Gregory H. Banzon, Chief Operating Officer of Century Pacific.

The company has recently signed distribution agreements to enter the markets of Singapore and Australia. However, they are still evaluating the potential for success in Europe.

Century Pacific has also announced new additions to its board of directors, including lawyer Regina Jacinto-Barrientos, global investment banker Stephen CuUnjieng, and former Cargill Philippines chair Philip Soliven.

