Certain Macs to be delayed as Apple plans to launch OLED iPad Pro units next year

Apple is reportedly set to launch iPad Pro tablets in 2024 with cutting-edge OLED screens. The current iPad Pro lineup includes a 12.9-inch version equipped with a miniLED screen boasting a remarkable contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. Apple refers to this display technology as the Liquid Retina XDR display. The 11-inch model, on the other hand, utilizes an LCD panel called the Liquid Retina Display. Both models are powered by the advanced M2 chipset. The upcoming 2024 iPad Pro will employ cutting-edge OLED displays

These OLED panels will incorporate low-temperature multi-crystalline oxide (LTPO) technology, enabling dynamic refresh rates that adapt to the displayed content. This means that the refresh rate of 120Hz won’t be wasted when viewing static content like text or emails. This intelligent feature preserves battery life by preventing unnecessary battery drain.

The OLED panels will also leverage thin-film transistor (TFT) technology, along with a hybrid OLED design consisting of a glass plate and thin film layer. These advancements result in wider viewing angles, vibrant colors, improved energy efficiency, and reduced latency for users intending to purchase the 2024 OLED iPad Pro tablets.

According to reports, due to Apple’s focus on releasing its first OLED iPad Pro models in 2024, the planned launch of the OLED MacBook models (featuring 13-inch and 15-inch screens) will be postponed until 2027. Mass production of the OLED panels for these MacBooks will be necessary in 2026 to ensure the release of the new OLED-equipped MacBooks in 2027.