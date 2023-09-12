Chamomile Tea To Fennel Seeds, 5 Natural Hacks For A Healthy Digestive System

Lack of physical activity, unhealthy eating habits and poor sleep schedule – this is what many of our lifestyles look like. Hectic work schedules have only contributed to our already bad lifestyle choices. Now, what’s the consequence of this stressful lifestyle? You are prone to illnesses, be it physical or mental. One of the most common problems that occur due to a poor lifestyle is digestive issues. This is because the digestive system’s ability to function efficiently decreases. Therefore, it is advised not to overlook digestion-related problems. You can start consuming herbs and natural ingredients, as they can aid in the management of issues related to the stomach. Read on.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea is considered a mighty digestive aid. From stomach cramps to acid reflux, one cup of chamomile is enough to provide relief. This white flower is packed with beneficial volatile oils, terpenoids, and flavonoids, making it one of the best herbs that can be used as a traditional medicine. It treats digestive problems like indigestion, stomach cramps, acid reflux, gastritis, nausea and diarrhoea.

Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds come with a significant amount of iron, calcium, and magnesium, making the herb effective for reducing bloating, gas, and stomach cramps. It also has an antispasmodic action that aids in the relaxation of contracted intestinal muscles. Fennel seeds also play a key role in soothing the muscles of the gastrointestinal system.

Ginger

Ginger is considered a reliable home remedy that aids in stimulating gastric acids and digestive enzymes, further improving digestion. Moreover, it also helps in expelling gas from the digestive tract. Apart from treating many other diseases, ginger is also widely used to deal with nausea, bloating, upset stomach, and other gut issues.

Peppermint

It is a herb with various digestive benefits. Peppermint has been found to relax gastrointestinal muscles as it eases cramping and indigestion. Menthol is found in peppermint and it helps the bowel wall relax. Moreover, this herb can also soothe symptoms of discomfort including tightness in the abdomen and bloating.

Licorice

Not all of us are aware of the advantages of ‘Mulethi’ (also known as liquorice or liquorice). Glycyrrhizin and carbenoxolone found in liquorice help in relieving constipation, stomach pain, heartburn, and acidity, along with a few other stomach issues. These compounds also play a major role when it comes to preventing gastric and peptic ulcers.