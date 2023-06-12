Changing Your Algorithm: A Guide to Quitting Fast Fashion

In today’s world of haul culture, micro-trends, and fashion influencers constantly recommending the latest products, purchasing fast fashion has become a norm for many. Unfortunately, social media has become a powerful tool for fast fashion companies to bombard us with an ever-growing mountain of clothes, while showing little to no regard for garment workers or the planet. But it’s not too late to make a change. In this series on quitting fast fashion, we are tackling the challenge of unsubscribing from unsustainable fashion. In our previous article, we discussed the importance of organizing our wardrobes. Now, it’s time to diagnose our social media feeds.

Sara Leeds, creative director, host, and sustainable fashion content creator, and Aditi Mayer, sustainable fashion blogger, photojournalist, and labor rights activist, highlight the influential role media plays in shaping our relationship with fast fashion. Step 1 is to examine how we consume media. How often are we served with hauls, unboxing videos, or outfit photos tagged with numerous brands? Every post introduces us to another item of clothing, constantly stimulating our desire to keep up with the latest trends. However, just because we enjoy consuming fashion content on social media doesn’t mean we should allow it to control our purchasing habits and lives. Therefore, we encourage you to reassess your media exposure and take control of your choices.

In Step 2, we are encouraged to reflect on how we engage with fashion on social media. How do we respond to ads, style influencers, and fashion blogs? Do we view the aesthetics of garments or find ourselves adding them to our carts? If you are not able to scroll through media without making an impulse purchase or being influenced to buy irrelevant items, it is time to take responsibility and make a change. It is essential to identify the impact of content on your life, acknowledge the need for change, and develop a conscious fashion approach.

Step 3 is to redirect our focus and attention elsewhere. We need to invest in quality pieces that we will wear repeatedly, rather than being tempted by fast fashion’s cheap and trendy designs. There is a need to shift our attention away from shopping culture and towards sustainable and slow fashion brands. Resisting the temptation to suddenly switch from fast to slow fashion may be challenging. However, we should gradually refocus our efforts and hold ourselves accountable to these new practices.

Finally, in Step 4, we encourage conscious engagement with fashion creators and accounts. Reprogramming our “For You” page will allow us to be served content from conscious fashion brands and influencers. We can still enjoy style content but hold ourselves accountable for our actions. Actively exploring different niches and accounts that promote conscious fashion will help us develop a more intimate relationship with our purchases and acknowledge the processes behind their production.

In conclusion, it’s time for us to take action and redirect our attention towards conscious fashion choices. We hope that these four steps will inspire you to make a change and develop mindful and intentional fashion habits.





