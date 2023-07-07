Character Posters for Raylan, Clement, and Others in Justified: City Primeval

FX Networks has recently released a series of captivating character profile posters for the highly anticipated return of Justified: City Primeval on July 18th. With the premiere just around the corner, fans of the show got a taste of what’s to come through a special preview released by FX Networks at the end of June. While much of the focus has been on U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, portrayed brilliantly by Timothy Olyphant, and the formidable Clement Mansell, also known as “The Oklahoma Wildman” played by Boyd Holbrook, a series of mini teasers introduced us to the other major players in this thrilling series.

In a span of less than five minutes, these teasers gave us a glimpse into the potential dramatic conflicts that await us in “City Primeval” and set the stage for an intense story. Now, FX Networks has treated us to personalized character profile key art posters for six characters. This exclusive sneak peek not only enhances our excitement for the upcoming season, but also allows us to familiarize ourselves with the major players on both sides of the law.

Let’s begin with Timothy Olyphant’s character, Raylan Givens, and explore where he currently stands in his life and career. Inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the series finds Raylan Givens having left his hometown in Kentucky eight years ago to start a new life in Miami. A walking anachronism, Raylan leads a double life as a U.S. Marshal and a part-time father to his 14-year-old daughter. As we can see from the new posters, time has taken its toll on Raylan – his hair has turned gray, his hat is dirtier, and the road ahead of him seems shorter than ever.

In a chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway, Raylan finds himself on a journey to Detroit where he crosses paths with the dangerous and sociopathic Clement Mansell, also known as “The Oklahoma Wildman.” Mansell, portrayed by Boyd Holbrook, has already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s law enforcement once and is determined to do so again. Caught in the middle of this deadly game is Mansell’s lawyer, Carolyn Wilder, a formidable Motor City native played by Aunjanue Ellis. As the tension rises, Carolyn finds herself torn between her loyalty to her client and her uncertain position between cop and criminal.

These three central characters are on a collision course in true Elmore Leonard fashion, as they fight to survive in the gritty and unforgiving world of “City Primeval.” This highly anticipated limited series also features a talented ensemble cast, including Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Ravi Patel, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams, and Vivian Olyphant. The series is written and executive produced by Dave Andron and Michael Dinner, who also serve as showrunners, with Dinner taking on directing duties. Justified: City Primeval is produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, with executive producers including Timothy Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore, and Chris Provenzano. Walter Mosley serves as a consulting producer, and the series is written by V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda.

Mark your calendars for July 18th, when Justified: City Primeval makes its highly anticipated return to the small screen. Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping ride filled with thrilling conflicts, complex characters, and the signature Elmore Leonard style that fans have come to love.





