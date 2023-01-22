ChatGPT aces Wharton MBA exam, Professor warns AI will reduce ‘value of education’

OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT has created ripples through the academic industry, though the creative industry as several people while, playing with the chatbot have created, published and sold books within a weekend, a task that requires months if not years of creative brainstorming.
Denial of responsibility! Samachar Central is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, all materials to their authors. If you are the owner of the content and do not want us to publish your materials, please contact us by email – admin@samacharcentral.com. The content will be deleted within 24 hours.