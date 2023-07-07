Check out Katrina Kaif’s fabulous airport attire that costs over Rs 53,107; watch the video!

Katrina Kaif has established herself as a trendsetter since her entry into the industry, consistently setting sartorial benchmarks over the years. However, the actress has a minimalist approach to her fashion choices, preferring simple yet remarkable outfits. With her aura and charm, she effortlessly elevates casual looks to another level.

Recently, Katrina was spotted at the Mumbai airport, exuding her usual chic and fantastic style. Netizens are captivated by her latest airport look and can’t stop admiring how flawlessly she pulled it off. In case you missed it, take a look here-

For her ensemble, Katrina chose a vintage boho printed shirt from the popular brand Rag & Bone. The Antonia Top in a beautiful shade of brown is priced at Rs. 28,818. Although the price may seem high, the quality and fit of the shirt should be taken into consideration. The shirt’s color complemented her skin tone, and the subtle print added to its charm. It fit perfectly and had a great texture.

She paired the shirt with wide-legged jeans from the same brand. The Sofie Jean in Otto, priced at Rs. 24,289, is a favorite among fashion critics and enthusiasts. Taking into account the cost of both the shirt and the denim, the entire ensemble amounts to a staggering Rs. 53,107.

Keeping her makeup light and minimal, Katrina left her hair open to feel the breeze. She accessorized the look with a bold and fabulous pair of shades, adding to the vintage touch of her outfit. The white sneakers were a perfect choice.