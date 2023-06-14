Chelsea rejects Cheeky Mason Mount bid as Ten Hag receives two options in Man Utd’s latest news in Football Sport.

According to reports, Manchester United’s initial transfer offer for Mason Mount has been turned down by Chelsea. As their interest in Mount intensifies, Erik ten Hag faces a dilemma of either submitting an improved offer or waiting for the valuation to decrease, potentially allowing a rival team to make a move.

While Chelsea hopes to streamline their squad in the summer, losing one of their key players to a Premier League competitor may worry their new coach, Mauricio Pochettino. Additionally, Arsenal has shown interest in Kai Havertz, potentially competing with Real Madrid for his signature.

Mount could leave Stamford Bridge for free in a year if he continues to reject contract offers from the Blues. Although sporting a hefty £70 million price tag, the midfielder has reportedly drawn interest from Liverpool and Arsenal as well. United, however, has made an opening bid of £40 million, but it has been rejected. Nevertheless, they remain confident as they believe Mount has no intention of signing a new contract with Chelsea.

If United chooses to wait for the valuation to lower, the decision may risk the potential of another club snatching up Mount. On the other hand, submitting a larger proposal might convince Chelsea to stay put. It is essential to note that United experienced a rough transfer window previously, as they initially attempted to offer smaller bids for players such as Casemiro and Antony, eventually resulting in higher fees.

Mount has become an England regular with 33 goals in 195 appearances for Chelsea, earning Premier League stardom. Despite the ongoing speculation surrounding his future, Mount has maintained his silence on the matter, avoiding any form of confirmation that would either disappoint or excite his followers.

Overall, Mount’s future remains uncertain, as does his teammate Kai Havertz, who has piqued the interest of both Arsenal and Real Madrid.





