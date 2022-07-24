Chelsea transfer news: Thomas Tuchel sends desperate plea to Boehly after Arsenal loss | Football | Sport

Sports
By Shambhu Kumar
0

He added: “I am far from relaxed. We deserved to lose which is fair enough because we were simply not good enough. We were simply not competitive.

“The worrying part is that the level of commitment physically and mentally for this match was far higher for Arsenal than for us. They played I think what is their strongest line-up and structure that you see now for several weeks. This was the line-up they will try to start for Premier League games.

“It was surely not our strongest line-up. This is a part of an explanation but only a little part and the other part is worrying.”

“I cannot guarantee we will be ready in two weeks.”

FOLLOW US ON GOOGLE NEWS

 

Read original article here

Denial of responsibility! Samachar Central is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, all materials to their authors. If you are the owner of the content and do not want us to publish your materials, please contact us by email – [email protected]. The content will be deleted within 24 hours.

Shambhu Kumar 48007 posts 0 comments
Leave a comment