Chelsea’s offer to ‘triple salary’ of talented Brazilian wonderkid goes unanswered

Barcelona appears to be leading the race to sign the highly promising Brazilian teenager, Vitor Roque, from Athletico Paranaense this summer, despite offering significantly lower wages compared to Chelsea, PSG, and Manchester United. Despite facing attempts by other clubs to hijack the transfer, the recently capped Brazil international has shown loyalty to Barcelona’s project.

Chelsea, PSG, and Man Utd have reportedly offered Roque an annual salary of £8.5m, while Barcelona has only put forward £3m. However, there still remains hope for the trio as per Mundo Deportivo. Barcelona could potentially lose Roque to a European rival if they fail to provide the necessary documents required for the transfer, within a 24-hour ultimatum issued by his parent club.

An agreement in principle was believed to have been reached last month, although the transfer has not been finalized. Initially, Barca and Athletico Paranaense agreed on a transfer fee of £30m plus £8.5m in add-ons. However, Mundo reports that the deal has been adjusted to a base fee of £25m and £17m worth of additional payments, including a potential £4.2m if Roque wins the prestigious Ballon d’Or in the future. If Barcelona fails to submit all the required documents in the next few hours, Athletico Paranaense will start considering offers from other European powerhouses.

Nevertheless, SPORT claims that Roque is determined to join Barcelona, and preventing his move to his dream club could pose significant problems for the Brazilian side. Roque is highly regarded as one of the most promising young forwards in today’s game, displaying early signs of becoming a world-class talent. In the current season, he has already scored seven goals in 13 appearances in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A and was recently called up to Brazil’s senior national team.

He made a 65th-minute substitute appearance in a friendly against Morocco on March 25 under interim head coach Ramon Menezes, in a 2-1 defeat at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Morocco. Roque has also represented the under-20s side 11 times, scoring eight goals during those appearances. His contract with Paranaense runs until 2027. The club signed him last season after activating the £3.8m release clause in his contract with parent club Cruzeiro Esporte Clube, and they are now poised to make a substantial profit on their investment.





