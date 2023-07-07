China continues to uphold ban on food imports from Japan citing safety concerns

China to Maintain Ban on Import of Japanese Food from Nuclear Contaminated Prefectures

In light of Japan’s decision to discharge nuclear contaminated water into the sea, China has announced that it will continue to ban the import of food from approximately one-fifth of Japanese prefectures. As the largest buyer of Japan’s seafood exports, China will also implement stricter review processes for food documents, particularly for aquatic products from other regions in Japan. China’s customs authorities have emphasized their commitment to enhancing detection and monitoring of radioactive substances to ensure the safety of imported food from Japan and safeguard the well-being of Chinese consumers. This measure aims to prevent the export of radioactive contaminated Japanese food to China.

China’s opposition to Japan’s decision has been publicly expressed over the past few weeks. The International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, recently approved Japan’s plan to discharge over a million metric tons of water used to cool the fuel rods at the Fukushima nuclear plant, which was devastated by a tsunami in 2011. However, China’s customs authorities have stated that the report on which the decision was based did not fully represent the views of all the experts involved, and the conclusions were not unanimously endorsed.





