China demand fears offset tighter supply outlook, causing oil to dip

In Asian trade on Thursday, oil prices experienced a slight decline due to concerns about a sluggish demand recovery in China, the world’s top crude importer. This offset the potential impact of tighter supply as Saudi Arabia and Russia announced output cuts.

Brent crude futures dropped by 0.3 percent, or 21 cents, to $76.44 a barrel at 0650 GMT. This followed a 0.5 percent increase the previous day.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 4 cents to $71.75 a barrel, after closing 2.9 percent higher in post-holiday trade on Wednesday to catch up with Brent’s earlier gains in the week.

“Despite calls for supply cuts over the past few months, oil prices have mostly remained within a ranging pattern due to concerns about the demand outlook. This cautious sentiment continues to limit upside potential,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

Yeap added, “In the near-term, oil prices may need to surpass the key $80.00 level in order to provide confidence for bullish sentiment.”

China’s slow economic recovery, along with global macroeconomic headwinds and central bank interest rate hikes, contribute to ongoing concerns about demand. This is further reflected in China’s services activity, which expanded at the slowest pace in five months in June.

“The upside for oil prices appears to be limited due to uncertainty surrounding China’s economic growth and fuel demand recovery,” said Tatsufumi Okoshi, senior economist at Nomura Securities. Okoshi predicts that WTI will remain within a range of $65 to $75 a barrel going forward.

Despite these demand concerns, the support for oil prices comes from Saudi Arabia’s supply curb announcement on Monday. Expectations for a possible further reduction, along with a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude stocks, also contribute to market sentiment, according to Okoshi.

In the week ending June 30, U.S. crude stocks fell by about 4.4 million barrels, while gasoline and distillate inventories rose. These figures were reported by market sources citing American Petroleum Institute data. Analysts had anticipated a drop in crude inventories of about 1 million barrels, according to a Reuters poll.

Government data on U.S. inventories is scheduled to be released at 11:00 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) on Thursday.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman stated on Wednesday that Russia-Saudi oil cooperation remains strong under the OPEC+ alliance. He emphasized the commitment to do “whatever necessary” to support the market.