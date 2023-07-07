China Plans to Prohibit Food Imports from Japan Citing Safety Concerns

China has announced a ban on the import of food from approximately 20% of Japanese prefectures due to safety concerns. The ban comes in response to Japan’s decision to release nuclear-contaminated water into the sea. China, which is the largest buyer of Japan’s seafood exports, has also stated that it will closely scrutinize the documentation for food, particularly aquatic products, from other parts of Japan. China’s customs authority has emphasized that it will enhance its detection and monitoring of radioactive substances to ensure the safety of imported food from Japan. The ban is intended to prevent the export of radioactive-contaminated Japanese food to China and protect the food safety of Chinese consumers.

China has been publicly opposing Japan’s move to discharge treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea for several weeks. The International Atomic Energy Agency recently approved Japan’s plan to release over a million metric tons of water used to cool the plant’s fuel rods.

However, China’s customs authority has argued that the report did not consider the opinions of all experts involved in the assessment process and that the conclusions were not endorsed unanimously by the experts.





