Cholesterol-Reducing Foods That Can Support Weight Loss, According to an Expert

Opting for intelligent dietary choices can not only aid in weight loss but also act as a powerful defense against serious health issues like high cholesterol. Known as the silent killer, this fatty substance can silently pave the way for heart disease and strokes without any noticeable symptoms. Thankfully, renowned nutrition coach Lisa Marley has shared a list of foods that can serve as a two-pronged approach, managing cholesterol levels while promoting weight loss. 1. Oats and whole grains Loaded with fiber, oats and whole grains can effectively reduce levels of “bad” cholesterol. Marley suggests, “They also provide a feeling of fullness, which aids in weight management.

“Include whole grains like quinoa, brown rice, and whole wheat bread in your diet.” 2. Legumes Similar to oats and whole grains, legumes are packed with fiber, making them effective in controlling cholesterol levels. The nutrition coach adds, “They are also rich in protein, making them an excellent option for weight loss.” 3. Nuts and seeds Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are loaded with heart-healthy fats that aid in reducing cholesterol. Marley advises, “They provide a feeling of satiety, assisting in weight management. However, portion control is key due to their high-calorie content.”

4. Avocados While fruits and vegetables, in general, are fantastic choices for managing cholesterol and weight loss, avocados stand out. The expert states, “These creamy fruits are an excellent source of monounsaturated fats, which help lower LDL cholesterol. “Despite being calorie-dense, avocados can still be enjoyed in moderation as part of a balanced weight-loss diet.”

5. Olive oil Simply switching to olive oil, rich in good fats and antioxidants, can make a significant difference for both your arteries and waistline, according to Marley. 6. Green tea Marley suggests, “This antioxidant-rich beverage has shown positive effects on cholesterol levels and may aid in weight loss.” She recommends replacing sugary drinks with green tea as a “healthier alternative.” 7. Garlic Incorporating garlic into your meals not only helps manage cholesterol but also adds flavor to dishes “without adding extra calories,” making it a “beneficial addition” to a weight-loss diet.

8. Plant sterols Certain fortified dairy products like drinks, butters, and yogurts contain plant sterols, which aid in reducing levels of “bad” cholesterol. Marley advises, “Include them in your diet as part of a balanced eating plan, following the recommended serving sizes mentioned on the product labels.” While the specific amount of these foods required to decrease cholesterol levels and burn fat may vary depending on individual factors, the expert provides the following general guidelines: Fiber: Aim for about 25-30 grams of dietary fiber per day

