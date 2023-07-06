Chris Jericho Considering Joining New Faction Alongside Don Callis

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho, don callis, recaps, wrestling

The invitation from Don Callis for Chris Jericho to join his faction evokes memories of Jericho betraying Vince McMahon on AEW Dynamite.

Greetings, fellow wrestling enthusiasts! 🗣️ The Chadster is back with another dose of unfiltered, 💯 unbiased reporting on AEW Dynamite 🎇, brought to you by none other than The Chadster himself. 🙌 Ladies and gentlemen, it seems that Chris Jericho is contemplating the idea of joining Don Callis‘s faction. Oh, the injustice! 😓 This is simply unfair! 😖

Can you believe it? 😲 Chris Jericho is reliving the moment when he betrayed Vince McMahon by metaphorically stabbing him in the back 🔪, and now he’s doing it all over again, with the latest instance occurring just last night. 🌙 Jericho’s teasing of joining Don Callis’s group 👥 after an elaborate presentation on AEW Dynamite 🎇 has left The Chadster shaking his head 🙄, not only because Jericho once showcased his undeniable talent 🧠 in the WWE rings 💍, but also because Tony Khan and the AEW decision-makers are clearly using this storyline 📐 solely to antagonize 🧀 The Chadster. 😤

During last night’s episode of Dynamite 🎇, “The Ocho” Chris Jericho made his way to the ring, 🚶 feeling down about recent losses 😭 and hinting at potential changes. 💔 However, his moment was interrupted by the cunning Don Callis, 😼 who, despite appearing to have good intentions, 🎭 is clearly scheming to recruit more followers 👥 and establish yet another faction. Goodness gracious, as if AEW doesn’t already have enough factions! 🥴

Next, Callis proceeded to weave a captivating tale about Jericho’s career history 📚 and the power duo they once formed. 💪 He even had the audacity to extend an invitation for Jericho to join his self-proclaimed “family” 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦. And Jericho, in a move that made The Chadster want to hurl a can of White Claw hard enough to dent his 40″ TV screen, 📺 responded with a non-committal “maybe”. 😵

As if that wasn’t enough, poor Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara had to endure Jericho’s backstage angst 😰, as he expressed the importance of them branching out and standing on their own without his leadership. The Chadster can confidently tell you that this is *not* how you nurture young talent. But hey, let’s all remember, folks, AEW clearly doesn’t grasp a single aspect of the wrestling business! 🎭😡

Speaking of things that are utterly disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has contributed to it, 😞 guess who else appeared in The Chadster’s dreams last night? 😴 None other than Tony Khan himself! Once again, invading the sanctity of The Chadster’s REM cycle, this time as an alien aboard a spaceship, 👽🚀 attempting to persuade The Chadster – you guessed it right – to join the “AEW Universe”. 😔 The Chadster didn’t even have the chance to blast Smash Mouth’s greatest hits on the spaceship’s sound system before Khan’s incessant pestering jolted The Chadster awake in a cold sweat. 😱

In conclusion, 📝 if you haven’t already noticed, dear readers, 🧐 it appears that Tony Khan’s fixation on The Chadster has reached worrisome proportions. The Chadster simply requests some peace and impartial reporting. 🙏 Is that really too much to ask, Tony? 🤷

If any other unbiased journalists out there, perhaps Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, or Mike Coppinger, happen to stumble upon this, do reach out. 📞 The Chadster is in need of a friendly conversation to vent about the persistently irksome Tony Khan. 😩 Well then, until next time, fans – stay tuned for more of The Chadster’s insights on AEW Dynamite, and remember, the work of an impartial wrestling reporter is never complete! 🤘💼💪

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!