Chris Mullin’s Latest Volume: A Riveting Diary Collection, Comparably Remarkable to Alan Clark’s | Books | Entertainment

Former Labour MP Chris Mullin will be remembered by historians for his revealing diaries that provide a unique record of our times. Although he never reached Cabinet rank or held a great office of state, Mullin’s diaries offer insights and observations that will outlast many of his contemporaries. His political career could have taken a different path had he won the selection as the Labour candidate for Harriet Harman’s seat, but he believes that missing out on that opportunity was one of the best things that happened to him.

Mullin’s diaries cover the period of his junior minister role in the last Labour government and his 23 years as a northern MP. Out of Parliament in 1982, he gained success as a novelist with “A Very British Coup” and became known for his advocacy work on miscarriages of justice in IRA bombing cases. His life took a different turn when he was elected for Sunderland South and settled down in Northumberland with his Vietnamese wife Ngoc. Despite leaving the Commons in 2010, Mullin continues to be active, serving on committees, speaking at literary events, and writing.

Mullin’s published diaries have been compared to the diaries of Alan Clark, offering shrewd insights, elegant style, and entertaining narratives. His latest book, “Didn’t You Use To Be Chris Mullin?”, covers a dozen years from the formation of the Tory-led Coalition. The book delves into topics such as Brexit, the threat of identity politics, and the advent of COVID-19. Mullin’s commentaries remain engaging and thought-provoking, with a touch of humor and humanity. He shares moving reflections on significant events such as Prince Philip’s funeral while also expressing his disdain for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harriet Harman admires Mullin’s integrity, particularly his campaign for justice in the cases of the wrongly convicted IRA bombers. Mullin’s ethical stance led him to refuse to name his sources, even at the risk of going to prison. His diaries avoid salacious gossip but include anecdotes about being stalked by an infatuated woman, showcasing his tolerance and fair-mindedness. Mullin offers character studies without partisanship, criticizing Gordon Brown’s personal inadequacies, admiring Tony Blair despite his opposition to Iraq, and considering George Osborne a strategic genius while disliking his austerity policies.

Mullin’s early journalistic ambitions brought him to Devon as part of the Daily Mirror journalism training scheme. He managed to secure a two-page spread based on his interview with Prime Minister Harold Wilson, surprising his colleagues. Mullin recalls Wilson admitting his biggest mistake was underestimating the power of currency speculators. Mullin’s self-confidence and determination have marked his career, and his diaries provide a vivid and lasting account of his political and personal journey.





