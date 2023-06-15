Claim: Wearing pyjamas during a heatwave is recommended for a good night’s sleep.

Many Britons struggle to sleep on scorching hot nights, making it important to find ways to stay cool for a good night’s rest. While controlling the temperature of the bedroom can help, it’s essential to consider body temperature as well. According to sleepwear specialists at Pretty You London, sleeping nude may not be the best option. They recommend lightweight, breathable fabrics like bamboo for pyjamas instead. Surprisingly, layering up can actually aid sleep, as these materials allow air to circulate around the body, preventing heat from getting trapped and promoting natural temperature regulation. High-quality pyjamas made from moisture-wicking fabrics also pull sweat away from the body, keeping you comfortable throughout the night.

To stay cool in pyjamas, it’s best to opt for loose-fitting sets like sleeveless tops and shorts, which provide the right balance of comfort and cooling while allowing more airflow. Pyjamas also act as a barrier against allergens and irritants in the air, offering protection against bugs and mosquitos that thrive in warm summer nights. Not only does wearing pyjamas to bed help repel heat and allergens, but it also promotes a sense of calm and relaxation that makes falling into a deep slumber more comfortable regardless of the weather. So next time you’re trying to stay cool on a hot night, remember to slip into a comfortable set of pyjamas made from lightweight and breathable material.





