Clarity on Release Dates for ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Bell Bottom’ Provided by Akshay Kumar

Actor Akshay Kumar’s fans will have to wait a little longer to see him in his highly anticipated films, “Sooryavanshi” and “Bell Bottom”. Kumar released an official statement to clarify the speculation surrounding their release dates, which were postponed due to a spike in coronavirus cases in India.

Expressing his gratitude towards his fans, Akshay said, “I’m humbled at the excitement and eagerness of my fans regarding the release of Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom, and want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for all their love. However, at this point, it is purely speculative to say that both films will release on Independence Day. The producers of both films are working out the release dates and will make announcements at the right time.”

“Sooryavanshi” features Akshay and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles and was set for a theatrical release on April 30. It is a cop action drama that marks a continuation of the “Singham” universe, which began with Ajay Devgn’s “Singham” and “Singham Returns,” followed by “Simmba,” starring Ranveer Singh and Devgn. Akshay plays the role of a DSP who teams up with Devgn’s “Singham” and Singh’s “Simmba” to fight crime, while Katrina essays the role of Devgn’s love interest in the film.

“Bell Bottom,” a spy thriller based on the plane hijacks that shook India in the early 1980s, features Akshay in the role of a RAW agent. It was set for a theatrical release on May 28, but the new release date has not yet been announced by the makers. The movie also stars Lara Dutta as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor, and Adil Hussain in lead roles, with Vaani as Akshay’s wife in the film.

Akshay has several other upcoming projects in his kitty, including “Atrangi Re,” “Raksha Bandhan,” “Bachchan Pandey,” “Prithviraj,” “Ram Setu,” and “Mission Lion.”