Climate Change Impacts Austria’s Pristine Alpine Haven

Since Herbert Hoegl and his wife embarked on their first drive along the stunning Grossglockner High Alpine Road, which is named after Austria’s highest mountain, they have been captivated by its breathtaking vistas.





Now, after two decades, they can hardly recognize one of the Alps’ most iconic landscapes, with the Pasterze glacier becoming increasingly distant. At nearly eight kilometers (five miles) in length, the glacier used to extend much closer, allowing visitors to easily access it from the lift.

According to Hoegl, the 58-year-old IT specialist, the glacier has retreated by around 100-150 meters over the years. The Grossglockner road, spanning 48 kilometers, attracts up to one million tourists annually from May to October, who explore its 36 challenging hairpin bends via car, motorbike, and bicycle.

‘Status symbol’

The Grossglockner road, constructed between 1930 and 1935, was a remarkable engineering feat in the midst of the Great Depression. Built by 3,000 unemployed men based on the design by Austrian civil engineer Franz Wallack, the road connected the town of Bruck near Salzburg to the 3,798-meter Grossglockner mountain.

As one of the first major modern mountain roads catering to motorized tourism, the Grossglockner road served as a symbol of prestige for Austria, aiming to restore its image after the fall of the Habsburg Empire, according to mountain guide Heike Renger. Even today, the road is utilized as a test track by luxury sports car manufacturer Porsche.

During the winter months, the Grossglockner road becomes inaccessible due to heavy snowfall. In the 1930s, it took 350 men 70 days to manually clear the road with shovels. Nowadays, snowplows efficiently remove the snow within two weeks in spring, but the preparation efforts remain significant each year.

Glacier Retreat:

In 2022, Alpine glaciers experienced a record mass loss for a single year, primarily due to reduced snow levels during winter, a hot summer, and deposits of wind-blown Saharan dust. Experts have warned that Austrian glaciers could completely melt away by 2075 at the latest.

Juergen Neumann, a Bavarian retiree, expressed his disbelief at the significant retreat of the glacier in just a decade or two. He noted that the changes are unimaginable compared to his last visit. Heike Renger, the mountain guide, also observed substantial changes over the years, attributing them to global warming.

Renger explained that the intensifying sunrays and decreasing snowfall contribute to the glacier’s melting. Despite the high altitude, temperatures have exceeded 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit) in the evenings, as observed by Renger.

