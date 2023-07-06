Clubs Shaken by Image Leak Involving Sam Mitchell, Ross Lyon, and Brett Ratten

Heartbroken and concerned AFL coaches have come forward to show their support for approximately 45 current and former players who have been victimized by the unauthorized distribution of explicit images. On Wednesday, the AFL acknowledged that an investigation into the leak was underway but stated that a significant number of the images have yet to be verified.

Coaches from across the league have expressed their distress over the situation and have shown concern for the well-being of the affected individuals. Hawthorn coach, Sam Mitchell, shared that while the leaked images did not involve any of his players, the issue is difficult to discuss. Mitchell revealed that the team’s head of football, Rob McCartney, has already informed the players about the available information.

St. Kilda coach, Ross Lyon, had a stronger reaction to the illegal distribution, stressing that it is his responsibility to safeguard his players. Lyon described the situation as “nasty” and emphasized that it serves as a warning to everyone that they are constantly vulnerable to such acts. Similarly, North Melbourne interim coach, Brett Ratten, focused on ensuring the welfare of his players, prioritizing their privacy.

Paul Marsh, the Chief Executive of the AFL Players Association, reminded the public that not all of the images may be authentic and urged them not to share any they come across. Marsh condemned the breach of privacy as an “appalling and disgusting act” and emphasized the need to treat the matter seriously by respecting the rights and privacy of those affected.

The AFL has confirmed that welfare support is being provided to those impacted by the incident.

