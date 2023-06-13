Clue Conspiracy is Now Available for Online Purchase

Posted in: Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: clue, Clue Conspiracy, hasbro

Looking to add some excitement to your game night? Hasbro’s latest offering, Clue Conspiracy, is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. This secret role strategy game of shifting suspicions is now available for purchase online.

Hasbro has taken their classic game of Clue to the next level with Clue Conspiracy, now available via Amazon. Unlike the traditional version, Clue Conspiracy is a game of deception and deduction, where all players take on secret roles on opposing teams. Set in the luxurious Black Adder Resort, the game starts with a dangerous plot to murder the resort’s manager, Mr. Coral. Deadly traps have been set throughout the resort to put him in danger, and players must work to prevent his murder or dispose of him. The objective of the game isn’t just to solve the mystery, but rather to shift suspicions and uncover the true plot. Packed with twists and turns, this game is perfect for fans of true crime and secret role games. Get your copy today for just $25 online.

Get a glimpse of the game in action with the Clue Conspiracy board. Packed with twists and turns, this game is sure to keep players guessing.

