Co-Creator of ‘Sonic’, Yuji Naka, Receives Prison Sentence for Insider Trading

Yuji Naka, a renowned creator of the iconic video game character Sonic the Hedgehog and the former president of Sega’s Sonic Team for 16 years, has recently faced legal consequences for insider trading during his time with Square Enix.

According to a report from Jiji Press (via Video Games Chronicle), Naka has been sentenced to a two-year and six-month suspended prison sentence, along with four years of probation. Additionally, he has been fined a total of $1.2 million (£935k).

Naka was involved in insider trading with his colleagues at Square Enix, Taisuke Sazaki and Fumiaki Suzuki. They used non-publicized information about the games Dragon Quest Tact and Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier to gain an unfair advantage in purchasing shares from developers Aiming and Ateam.

In November 2022, Naka was arrested by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office for violating the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of 2006. He had purchased $20,000 (£16k) worth of shares in Aiming and later acquired $384,000 (£299k) worth of shares in Ateam prior to the announcement of Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier.

“There is no doubt that I had access to non-public information about the game and used it to make stock purchases,” Naka admitted during his trial at the Tokyo District Court in March 2023.

Naka joined Square Enix in 2018 to lead the subsidiary developer Balan Company, known for their debut title Balan Wonderworld. Unfortunately, the game received negative reviews and performed poorly commercially. Naka filed a lawsuit in 2022, claiming that Square Enix undermined the game’s potential by removing him from the project and ignoring his concerns.

