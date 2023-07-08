Coen Brothers’ Temporary Split Ends Swiftly as Duo Reunites for Upcoming Film

Renowned filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen have exciting news for movie enthusiasts. In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Ethan confirmed that the talented duo is collaborating on a new project. Although he didn’t reveal any specifics, fans can look forward to another Coen Brothers masterpiece.

Previously, the Coen Brothers worked together on their 2018 film, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. IGN’s review of the movie awarded it a stellar 9.5/10 rating, praising the Coens for their unique blend of humor, sentimentality, excitement, and intensity. The review also noted how the film intricately connects to the duo’s entire filmography, solidifying their distinctive style and storytelling prowess.

Joel Coen and Ethan Coen. Photo credit: Rich Polk / Getty Images.

Subsequently, the Coen Brothers pursued separate endeavors, with Joel directing his first solo project, The Tragedy of Macbeth, and Ethan taking a brief break from filmmaking.

Joel revealed on The Score podcast, “Ethan just didn’t want to make movies anymore.” However, Ethan clarified at the Cannes Film Festival that his decision to step back from collaborating with his brother wasn’t dramatic but rather a result of the evolving nature of their creative process. He explained that after three decades in the industry, making movies had become more of a job than the exhilarating fun it was in the beginning.

Despite his hiatus, Ethan remained involved in the industry, directing the archival documentary Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind. However, his recent projects Drive Away Dolls, which he directed and co-wrote with Tricia Cooke, suggest his renewed passion for filmmaking.

Ethan Coen’s latest film, Drive Away Dolls, is set to premiere in theaters on September 22, 2023, giving audiences the opportunity to witness his creative vision once again.

Ryan Leston is a freelance writer at IGN