Coming this October: Murder On the Orient Express by Agatha Christie

Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: agatha christie, Microïds, murder on the orient express

Microids has announced the release date of Agatha Christie – Murder On The Orient Express to be in October.

Microids has confirmed the official release of Agatha Christie – Murder On The Orient Express on PC and consoles in October. While there is no trailer yet, it is coming to PC and all three major consoles on October 19th, 2023. Additionally, a deluxe edition comprising an art book, original soundtrack, and more will be available. The game’s details are mentioned below, and we eagerly wait for the developers to unveil the gameplay beyond some poster art.







“Agatha Christie – Murder On The Orient Express” is based on the legendary detective Hercule Poirot’s pursuit to solve a murder that occurred on the prestigious train, surrounded by a host of intriguing characters with secrets and motives of their own. Players will have to use their detective skills and logical reasoning through various twists and turns to unravel the truth and expose it. This new game is suitable for fans of the iconic book or movie, murder mystery enthusiasts, or those looking for a thrilling adventure,” says Microids.

Faithful, but augmented: The game is a faithful and augmented adaptation of the original story and includes a new character named Joanna Locke, whom players can regularly switch to during playable flashbacks.

The game is a faithful and augmented adaptation of the original story and includes a new character named Joanna Locke, whom players can regularly switch to during playable flashbacks. Embody the legendary detective Hercule Poirot: Enter Hercule Poirot’s head to discover mind maps and make deductions, adding an extra layer of depth to the gameplay. Don’t forget the many puzzles with object manipulations that are scattered throughout each chapter.

Enter Hercule Poirot’s head to discover mind maps and make deductions, adding an extra layer of depth to the gameplay. Don’t forget the many puzzles with object manipulations that are scattered throughout each chapter. A rich adventure with strong twists: Get ready for major plot twists that will keep you hooked until the very end. Murder On the Express is renowned for having one of the best plot twists in literary history, and this game is no exception. But this time, set in 2023, you will lead your investigation in a whole new light.

Get ready for major plot twists that will keep you hooked until the very end. Murder On the Express is renowned for having one of the best plot twists in literary history, and this game is no exception. But this time, set in 2023, you will lead your investigation in a whole new light. A brilliant detective and mystery game: Take on the roles of Poirot and Joanna, solve puzzles, and make deductions to uncover the truth behind the murder. In a 3 rd person view, inspect the sets, talk to all the protagonists, search for clues and confront suspects.

Take on the roles of Poirot and Joanna, solve puzzles, and make deductions to uncover the truth behind the murder. In a 3 person view, inspect the sets, talk to all the protagonists, search for clues and confront suspects. Fully voice-over: The game is fully dubbed in English, German, and French.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!









Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!