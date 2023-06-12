Congress under close scrutiny as Kavanaugh’s vote approaches

The Reliable Sources Newsletter: Stay Informed!Subscribe Here For Free

A Vote is in Sight for Kavanaugh’s Nomination

Thursday morning shows featured the impending vote that could determine Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination. Chris Cuomo, on CNN, discussed the FBI’s report and expressed doubt that the votes would change. This has never been a candid campaign–its goal is to have Kavanaugh approved at any cost.

CNN’s latest reported that the Senate Republicans will get the FBI’s findings on Thursday morning. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell filed cloture on Wednesday night, aiming for a Friday vote to end debate on the nomination. However, the final vote has been postponed, making the soonest date for the Senate vote on Saturday.

The Latest Kavanaugh News

“The Situation Room” displayed a banner on Wednesday evening suggesting that the White House denied President Trump was mocking Kavanaugh’s accuser. Jane Mayer and Ronan Farrow’s new article for The New Yorker discusses the FBI’s alleged refusal to interview primary Kavanaugh witnesses, who sent in unsolicited sworn statements instead. The Yale roommate of Kavanaugh’s has claimed the Supreme Court nominee lied under oath, according to CNN. Meanwhile, National Review Online’s Jonah Goldberg criticized the media coverage of the events related to Kavanaugh.

Planned Activities for Thursday

Protests against Kavanaugh’s nomination are to take place in DC and other locations on Thursday. Justice Stephen Breyer will participate in a morning session of The Atlantic Festival. Later in the day, President Trump is expected to attend an afternoon fundraiser in Minneapolis and an evening rally in Rochester.

An Inspiring Time Magazine Cover

This week’s cover of TIME features Christine Blasey Ford’s message: “Her lasting impact.” San Francisco artist John Mavroudis made this by hand-drawing Ford’s portrait out of words and phrases from her testimony.

News and Media Updates

The Washington Post reports that an American journalist reporting on anti-Ortega protests in Nicaragua has been deported by the government. Eli Rosenberg’s latest article for the Post discusses Facebook’s issue with blocking gay-themed ads in its new advertising policy, causing anger among LGBT groups. Connie Chung, a news legend, wrote a powerful letter publicized by the Post regarding her own experience with sexual assault.

Media-Related Books and Businesses

Barnes & Noble, which has experienced a decline in sales over the past four years, considers selling itself after firing its CEO. Fox News personalities Tucker Carlson and Steve Doocy have books in Amazon’s top ten list. Bob Woodward’s book, “Fear,” maintains its position as number one on the NYT bestseller list.

Bari Weiss is currently writing a book entitled "The New Seven Dirty Words," to be published in winter 2020. Bianna Golodryga has joined "CBS This Morning" as a co-host, while continuing to contribute to various CNN programs.

