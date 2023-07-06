Consultation on OTT Regulation to Begin by TRAI

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is set to initiate a highly anticipated consultation process regarding the regulation of over-the-top (OTT) communication players, such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal, according to officials familiar with the matter.

One of the crucial questions Trai aims to address is which class of apps, if any, should be subjected to regulatory oversight. Additionally, the consultation paper will delve into the definition of OTT, different classes of OTTs, the need for a level playing field with telecom companies, and existing international practices, among other aspects.

“We will thoroughly examine all aspects,” stated one official in the know. “Not all OTT apps necessarily require regulation. Through the consultation process, we will gather input from all stakeholders and consider international practices in this regard.”

The telecom regulator had previously recommended against regulating OTT players. However, it is reassessing the matter after the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) once again requested a proposal for a regulatory framework concerning these apps.

In a prior report, ET highlighted Trai’s exploration of distinct regulatory mechanisms for communication apps and broadcasting apps.

On the other hand, the DoT’s aim is to regulate only communication apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, as suggested in the draft telecom bill, rather than content or broadcasting platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has emphasized that the primary goal of regulating communication OTTs is consumer protection against fraud, rather than revenue generation.

With this objective in mind, the DoT has put forth a proposal for mandatory know-your-customer (KYC) procedures for all such apps in the draft telecom bill.

Through the upcoming consultation paper, Trai intends to eliminate any ambiguity surrounding the categorization of different types of OTT apps.

Although the draft telecom bill does not explicitly define communication apps, Trai intends to resolve this matter and clearly classify OTTs and the specific apps that could be subject to DoT regulation.

The government maintains that DoT should be the central ministry overseeing communication apps, while the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) should continue to oversee content, including platforms like Disney Hotstar and SonyLiv.

In reference to Trai’s efforts to regulate OTTs, the DoT has expressed the need for a mechanism that empowers it to restrict the spread of misinformation or ban certain apps if necessary.